Community Leader, Larry Sadwin, honored at the 2024 Southern New England Heart Ball

The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization devoted to world of healthier lives for all, is proud to share that local community health leader, Larry Sadwin, was honored as the 2024 Yvonne Heredia Lifetime Achievement Award honoree at this year’s Southern New England Heart Ball. Sadwin has long time championed for healthier, longer lives.

“We are thrilled to honor Larry Sadwin at this year’s Southern New England Heart Ball. His unwavering commitment to the American Heart Association’s mission, tireless volunteer work, exemplifies the heart of our organization. Larry’s passion for improving cardiovascular health and advancing the American Heart Association’s goals has made a profound impact in our community. The American Heart Association is grateful for his dedication and proud to celebrate his extraordinary contributions,” said Southern New England Executive Director, Michelle Clark.

The Yvonne Heredia Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who’ve shown unwavering commitment to advancing equitable health outcomes. Having lost his father and grandfather to heart disease and surviving a series of cardiovascular complications of his own since 1982, Larry’s passion for the American Heart Association’s mission is deeply personal.

“I have always believed that volunteering is most meaningful when done with a genuine desire to give back, without any expectation of a reward or return. True service comes from the heart, knowing that the reward lies in the difference we make. Therefore, it is especially meaningful to have an organization as well respected and successful as the American Heart Association takes the time recognize a contribution made by a single volunteer. It is both humbling and a great honor to have received such unexpected recognition,” said Larry.

Larry’s unwavering commitment to the AHA mission has impacted the health and wellbeing for millions of Americans. In 2001, 16 years after undergoing triple bypass surgery, Larry became chairperson of the AHA Rhode Island Affiliate. Larry’s impact is exemplified in one of the largest projects he supported, the American Heart Association Patient Support Network. It was also under his leadership as chairperson of the AHA National Board that the organization launched the Get With The Guidelines™ hospital quality improvement program, contributing to a vast repository of vital research to improve patient outcomes across the United States.

“Early in my journey as a heart patient, I realized that the American Heart Association was a driving force behind the progress,” he said. “The organization’s commitment to research, awareness and education have saved and improved countless lives, including mine.”

For more than 100 years, the American Heart Association has committed to advancing health and hope for everyone, everywhere. The Heart Ball was held on Sept. 20th. For more information, contact Heart Ball Director, Lindsay.Iadeluca@heart.org.

