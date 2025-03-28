Community loses in SCH dispute

A long-running dispute over the management of South County Hospital is devolving into an unwinnable conflict with the community positioned as the biggest loser. The South Kingstown-based health system that includes the hospital is looking for a partner or buyer but says its efforts are hindered by an opposition group’s months long push for new

A long-running dispute over the management of South County Hospital is devolving into an unwinnable conflict with the community positioned as the biggest loser. The South Kingstown-based health system that includes the hospital is looking for a partner or buyer but says its efforts are hindered by an opposition group’s months long push for new management. The warning signs for the community heightened on March 11 when the hospital filed a lawsuit claiming the group seeking a management change is encouraging donors to stop giving money. Supporters of the opposition group, meanwhile, claim the hospital is turning away donors seeking new management. The public, understandably, doesn’t know who to believe but the bottom line is that some donors the small hospital desperately needs are pulling back funding. The best result for all sides would be a merger or sale that would likely bring with it new management. The community would be best served by giving management time to make that happen or step aside for new ­leadership.