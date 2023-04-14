Company tied to Allens Ave. scrap yard buys adjacent 9.8-acre parcel on the waterfront

PROVIDENCE – A company with strong ties to Rhode Island, Recycled Metals LLC, which owns a scrap yard on Allens Ave. that has long been involved in legal disputes with the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, has bought a new parcel of land on the Providence waterfront.

Ralph and Jared Sevinor are the owners and agents of Rhode Island Recycled Metals, located at 434 and 444 Allens Ave, which has been cited by the R.I. Department of Environmental Management multiple times for problems, including missing permits, and stormwater runoff and oil leaks spilling into the river.

A 9.8-acre lot of vacant land at 338 Allens Ave., adjacent to Rhode Island Recycled Metals, was recently bought by 338 Allens Avenue LLC, a company registered in Rhode Island with Jared Sevinor as agent.

According to land records, the property was purchased on March 24 from Cumberland Farms Inc., a Delaware company, for $2.7 million.

On top of the connection to Sevinor, 338 Allens Avenue LLC’s address is also listed at 450B Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA, the same mailing address as Rhode Island Recycled Metals and AARE, LLC, which owns the land at 434 and 444 Allens Ave.

In 2015, state environmental officials filed a complaint in Superior Court against Rhode Island Recycled Metals, AARE and Edward Sciaba Sr., the on-site manager for Rhode Island Recycled Metals, for alleged environmental violations from their scrap metal recycling operation.

