Compass Management acquires, merges with Premier Property Management

NEWPORT – A pair of Aquidneck Island-based property management firms have merged into a single entity, with the new single organization hoping to expand its range of services to more clients within surrounding communities.
Compass Management, formed in 1999 and based on Powell Street, has acquired Middletown-based Premier Property Management, co-owners Rob Wegener and Michael Pimental announced Tuesday. According to state business records, the new limited liability company will be known as PW Management LLC.
Premier Property Management, which specialized in large-scale condominiums and home owner association community management, had been in operation since 2003. It employed four people and had managed 109 buildings, totaling 807,435 square feet, according to Providence Business News’ 2025 Book of Lists.
Pimental told PBN Tuesday via email that discussions to buy Premier Property Management and merging it with Compass Management started last year, culminating in the purchase “earlier this year.” Pimental said Compass Management acquiring Premier Property Management ensured the success and continuity of the business while providing “additional scale and the ability to expand services across both portfolios.”
“The merger brings the best of both companies to bear,” Pimentel said. “The ability to effectively deploy new and innovative technology across the combined portfolio will continue to enhance the client relationship.”
Terms of the sale were not disclosed. With the merger, all 11 employees between Compass Management and Premier Property Management will remain with the new entity, Pimentel said. He also said more staff was added to accommodate “the exceptional growth” the company is experiencing.
