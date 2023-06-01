Compass Medical closes all 6 Mass. locations

PROVIDENCE – Compass Medical P.C., a Quincy, Mass., health organization, announced Wednesday that it is closing all six of its Massachusetts locations immediately, including its Taunton location at 152 Dean St.

Compass Medical said on its website that it made the decision to close “after a steady stream of challenges.” The company did not disclose what those challenges were or how many patients and workers are affected by this decision. Representatives from Compass Medical did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“It is with our deepest regret and great sadness to inform you of our imminent plan to close our practices,” the statement read. “After a steady stream of challenges, we were ultimately forced to make the devastating decision to close all offices of Compass Medical P.C. effective immediately. There is no good way to share this news. We are heartbroken and truly sorry as we know the unprecedented impact on our valued patients.”

Patients who needed urgent medical attention were advised to seek care at emergency rooms and local urgent care clinics.

The other Massachusetts Compass Medical locations were in Braintree, Easton, East Bridgewater, Middleboro and Quincy.

The Mass. Attorney General’s Office told MassLive Wednesday that they were aware of Compass Medical’s sudden closure. In a statement, the office said it is working with the Maura Healey-Andrea Driscoll administration to gather more information about the facility’s shutdown.

“Affected consumers and patients are encouraged to contact the AG’s office to share their concerns,” the attorney general’s office said in its statement.

In October, Compass Medical was ordered to pay over $16 million in damages to the Steward Health Care System for fraud after a partnership between the two organizations fell through, the Patriot Ledger of Quincy reported.

Compass had previously sued Steward – owner of the now-closed Quincy Medical Center, as well as Morton Hospital in Taunton and Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton — for more than $80 million in damages, claiming that Steward had breached a services agreement by failing to pay bonuses to its doctors and rent for equipment and office space, according to the report.

A Suffolk County jury, however, rejected all of Compass Medical’s claims, finding instead that it had committed fraud against Steward and awarding the Dallas-based company the damages it sought.