Compass Rose residence in Bristol sells for $3M

BRISTOL – A coastal sanctuary perched above Narragansett Bay recently sold for $3.05 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 4 Mulberry Road estate is known as Compass Rose and it has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, with 4,700 square feet of living space.

The sale of the Mulberry Road property marked the second-highest sale in Bristol so far in 2025, and it is the third-highest sale on record in the history of the Bristol Highlands area, according to Compass, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The two-story home, built in 1962, sits 20 feet above sea level, with 237 feet of frontage on the waterfront, and a total of 1.54 acres of land, including a crushed-pebble-stone driveway, the real estate firm said.

The property comes with an oversized covered porch, spanning the length of the home, and the second-floor deck offers an even higher perch, the firm said.

The living room includes a stone fireplace, and the first-floor primary suite offers views of Narragansett Bay, according to Compass.

The home includes central air, a whole-home generator and a private walkway to the beach, Compass said. With membership in the Bristol Highlands Association, the new owners will enjoy access to a private dock, a private beach and a tennis court, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Bristol assessors in fiscal year 2025 as being worth $2.02 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued at $1.16 million.

Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, represented the sellers in this transaction. Elizabeth Kirk and Lisa Schryver, of the Kirk Schryver Team, represented the buyers.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Timothy and Brenda Geremia, and it was purchased by David and Melissa Kranowitz, of Barrington.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.