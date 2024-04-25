Condo in Newport’s historic Clarke Street Meeting House sells for $1.6M

NEWPORT – A residential condominium in the historic Clarke Street Meeting House, a converted church property, recently sold for $1.59 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented the buyer in the transaction.

The residence at 15 Clarke St., both Unit 8 and Unit 13B, includes two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom as the main living area, along with a separate guest suite located down a common hallway containing a third bedroom and another full bathroom, according to Compass.

The two-unit home spans more than 2,300 square feet of living space, the real estate firm said.

The condos also come with two parking garage spaces at the site, according to Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty, which represented the seller.

- Advertisement -

The historic church building was constructed in 1735, according to historical records, and it was first led by former Yale President and Brown University co-founder Ezra Stiles. The former church property is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The former church, also once known as the Second Congregational Church Newport County or Central Baptist Church, was converted into residential condos in 1985.

The condo also comes with access to a shared outdoor space with a firepit and seating, according to Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty.

The home includes a large foyer, a restored staircase, a two-story stained-glass window, a chef’s kitchen with a separate pantry and a living room with an additional stained-glass window flanked by bookcases, Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty said, in a listing for the home.

Additional features inside the two-level home include a wet bar, a fireplace and an office nook, the real estate firm said. The primary bedroom upstairs includes vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and a balcony.

The property also comes with a spiral staircase that leads to an enclosed cupola, with seating and views of downtown Newport, the harbor and bridge, the firm said.

The property, located in the Hill neighborhood, is close to Washington Square, The Artillery Co. of Newport, the JPT Film and Event Center, and the Ezra Stiles House.

The Unit 8 condo was most recently valued by Newport property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $905,000, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database, while the attached Unit 13 B was assessed to be worth $203,600.

Kira Greene, real estate agent for Compass Providence, represented the buyer in this transaction, according to the firm. The sellers were represented by Dina Karousos and the Nicole Lucenti Team, of Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty.

According to the condominium unit deed, a public record of the sale, the residence was sold by Eitan Sabo, of Santa Monica, Calif., to Adam Blumenthal and Judith Muset, of Warwick.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.