SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A 2,576-square-foot condominium overlooking Silver Lake in the Wakefield section of town sold for $1.9 million, making it the highest-ever condo sale in town history, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers in this transaction. The three-bedroom, four-bath condo at 361 Woodruff Ave., Unit C., in a

SOUTH KINGSTOWN

– A 2,576-square-foot condominium overlooking Silver Lake in the Wakefield section of town sold for $1.9 million, making it the highest-ever condo sale in town history, according to

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers in this transaction.

The three-bedroom, four-bath condo at 361 Woodruff Ave., Unit C., in a 55-and-older community is a single-level unit that features b

uilt-in bookcases, brick walls, raised paneling and a gas fireplace.

Association extras include a gym, dock, kayaks and winter storage for water sports.

The condo loft was most recently assessed by South Kingstown in fiscal year 2024 at $1.4 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Shirley Page for

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller in this transaction, and

Debbie Wilson of Lila Delman Compass represented the buyers.

According to town records, the seller was the estate of Nancy Weidinger of Great Neck, N.Y.

The buyer was the living trust of Elizabeth Robinson Coffin.