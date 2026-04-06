Connect with Commerce: R.I. seeing strong growth in new businesses

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COMMERCE Secretary Stefan Pryor. COURTESY R.I. COMMERCE CORP.

(Editor’s note: This is the second in an occasional series focused on questions from Providence Business News readers for R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor. See the first one here.) What action is R.I. Commerce taking to stop the loss of our businesses to other states? We must act now to reverse the high rate

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