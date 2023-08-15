Connecticut resident pleads guilty to bank fraud in federal court in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – A Connecticut man admitted to a federal court judge in Rhode Island that he fraudulently created an online bank account in the name of a Rhode Island resident and transferred money to that account from a separate bank account controlled by the Rhode Islander, all without that person’s knowledge, announced U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha.

Michael Joshua Saint-Victor, 26, of Bridgeport, admitted to accessing and transferring $65,500 from the Rhode Island resident’s bank account to the new account Saint-Victor set up in the resident’s name. Saint-Victor also admitted to submitting an application for an ATM/debit card tied to the bank account that he opened in the Rhode Island resident’s name, and that he used this individual’s name to also apply for a credit card with a second bank.

According to information presented to the court, when the banks discovered the fraudulent activities, the bank returned the $65,500 to the Rhode Island resident, and both the ATM/debit card and the credit card applications were denied.

Saint-Victor pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 to a charge of bank fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 1.

