Construction begins on East Providence offshore wind terminal

EAST PROVIDENCE – Plans to put East Providence on the map of the burgeoning offshore wind industry kicked off on Monday with the groundbreaking of a new wind turbine shipping and staging area along the city waterfront.

City, state and federal officials gathered to formally recognize the first phase of building on the South Quay Marine Terminal. The project, funded with $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars, will turn undeveloped land into a staging and shipping area for wind turbines to be taken out to sea. The marine terminal will also create a “significant number” of local jobs while furthering the state’s renewable energy goals, according to a press release from Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office.

The site’s proximity to the deep water channel along the Providence River, area highways and regional offshore wind projects in Massachusetts and New York makes it an ideal location for manufacturing, storage and construction of the growing industry, according to the release.

The project is a partnership between the state, the city and developer RI Waterfront Enterprises LLC. The first phase of construction will include a 525-foot-long berth to accommodate offshore wind installation vessels as well as other boats with wind-related service, a 10-acre laydown area for material storage and components and grading and land improvements throughout the site, the release stated.

“We are thrilled to see shovels in the ground on this project,” Mayor Bob DaSilva said in a statement. “Thanks to our public-private partnership with the State of Rhode Island and the RI Waterfront Enterprises, this parcel of land, which sat idle for more than 40 years, will be a game-changer for our city and the region both for the offshore wind industry and the number of local jobs it will create.”

The project previously received $15 million in state tax credits through the Rebuild Rhode Island incentive program to help cover part of the estimated $103 million improvements along the site.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.