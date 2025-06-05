Contemporary-style home built in 2004 in Tiverton sells for $1.27M

TIVERTON – A 2,100-square-foot home that was built in 2004 with a contemporary design recently sold for $1.27 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller.

The sale of the 263 Indian Point Road home represents the third-most-expensive home sale in Tiverton in 2025 so far, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home contains two bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

The rural property sits on more than 2 acres in Winnisimet Farms, one of Tiverton’s premier subdivisions, according to Residential Properties. Homes within Winnisimet Farms all share deeded use of a waterfront lot on the Sakonnet River, the real estate firm said.

- Advertisement -

The home is set back from a cul-de-sac road, with two sides of the property abutting an 18th-century farm, according to Residential Properties.

The home, built with steel framing, polished concrete and tile flooring, features its own solar energy system, which was added in 2023 for extra efficiency, the real estate firm said.

The home also features high ceilings throughout, with a front-to-back living-dining area with ceramic tile flooring, and a kitchen featuring natural stone counters, according to Residential Properties.

The property also comes with a screened porch off from the kitchen, along with an outside deck, according to the real estate firm.

The primary suite on the second floor of the home includes a bedroom with a walk-in closet, an interior balcony seating area and access to an exterior deck with a metal railing, according to Residential Properties.

The home was most recently valued by Tiverton assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $868,300, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued to be worth $405,500.

Residential Properties sales associate Brian Janes represented the seller in this transaction. Karen Wilder, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by David Brooks and Lauren Fiske, of Tiverton, and it was purchased by Kathryn Kilguss, of Rehoboth.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.