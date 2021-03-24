Continuing unemployment claims declining but remain high

PROVIDENCE – The number of individuals collecting continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island declined by 2,059 week to week to 74,053, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Wednesday.

Of the total number of individuals collecting benefits last week, 35,016 were in the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.

PUA filings totaled 2,749, a decline from 2,909 one week prior.

COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 5,772, a rise from 3,986 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 415,850.

There were also 117 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings, an increase of 30 week to week. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 21,955 to date.

