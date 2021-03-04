Continuing unemployment claims total 79.2K last week

PROVIDENCE – The number of individuals collecting continuing unemployment benefits in Rhode Island increased by 415 week to week to 79,245, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said Thursday.
Of the total continuing claims last week, 36,787 were under the pandemic unemployment assistance program. The federally created and backed program covers those typically ineligible for unemployment benefits, including gig workers, contractors and small-business owners.
PUA filings totaled 5,779, an increase from 4,016 one week prior.
COVID-19-specific unemployment filings for the week totaled 6,428, a decline from 6,664 one week prior. To date, COVID-19 unemployment insurance filings in the state total 402,035.
There were also 156 COVID-19-specific Temporary Disability Insurance and Temporary Caregiver Insurance filings, level with one week prior. All COVID-19-related TDI filings total 21,668 to date.
