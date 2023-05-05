Contractor accused of unfair, deceptive trade practices ordered to cease work

PROVIDENCE – A contractor has been ordered to cease performing work following a consumer protection complaint that was filed against him in July by Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.

R.I. Superior Court Justice Kevin F. McHugh on April 24 imposed an injunction prohibiting Michael Bresette and his companies, BTTR LLC of Providence and HAM Inc. of Cranston, from operating as contractors. The court determined that the state was likely to succeed on its claims that the defendant’s solicitation of work without a valid contractor registration, performing work without obtaining required building permits and practice of overbilling customers each violates the Rhode Island Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“The court’s decision sends a clear message: businesses that cheat, cut corners and ignore Rhode Island law will be held accountable,” Neronha said. “Rhode Islanders should be able to trust that contracted service providers are well qualified, that their work is safe for their customers, and that they actually perform the work for which they are hired and paid.”

On July 27, Neronha filed a consumer protection complaint in R.I. Superior Court against Bresette and his companies for engaging in unfair and deceptive trade practices directed at property owners, particularly the elderly, a violation of the Rhode Island Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The court then granted a temporary restraining order and the assets of both Bresette and his companies have been frozen.

According to court documents, Bresette and his companies, which do not currently have a valid contractor registration as required by law, would routinely show up at the homes of Rhode Island consumers – often the elderly – after their structures had been damaged by fire or flooding and promise restoration or renovation services.

The complaint claims that Bresette and his companies cut corners, failed to secure needed permits, performed improper work and pocketed money from homeowners or insurance payouts. The document also states homeowners were often left with incomplete, dangerous or improper restoration and construction work, and then faced court action or a potential lien on their property from Bresette’s businesses if they attempted to withhold payment.

Bresette and his companies have been previously cited by the R.I. Department of Business Regulation, including the suspension of Bresette’s contractor registration and the companies were ordered to cease engaging in any work that requires registration. The DBR received nine complaints against Bresette and his companies in 2020.

Bresette is also facing a felony charge of failing to secure workers’ compensation insurance for his employees. The case was referred to the attorney general by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training and is currently pending in R.I. Superior Court.