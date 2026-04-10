Convention Center to host rebranded R.I. Home Show this weekend

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HOME SWEET HOME: The 76th annual Rhode Island Home Show, the region’s largest home improvement exhibition, will be held April 10-12 at the R.I. Convention Center. COURTESY RHODE ISLAND HOME SHOW

PROVIDENCE – The 76th annual Rhode Island Home Show, officially renamed the RI Home Show +, returns to the Rhode Island Convention Center Friday through April 12. Featuring more than 200 exhibitors and introducing seven immersive experiences, the show is billed as the largest home improvement event in Southern New England. It typically attracts more

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