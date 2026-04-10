Convention Center to host rebranded R.I. Home Show this weekend

PROVIDENCE – The 76th annual Rhode Island Home Show, officially renamed the RI Home Show +, returns to the Rhode Island Convention Center Friday through April 12. Featuring more than 200 exhibitors and introducing seven immersive experiences, the show is billed as the largest home improvement event in Southern New England. It typically attracts more than 20,000 attendees, 79% of whom come from Rhode Island and 21% from Massachusetts, according to organizers. This year's expanded format incorporates a fresh approach, organizers said. “This year, the goal was to create new, immersive experiences and reimagine what the Rhode Island Home Show could become,” said John Marcantonio, chief executive officer of the R.I. Builders Association. “RI Home Show+ has what homeowners need, and it reflects what they are looking for – a connection of home, lifestyle, design, wellness and innovation.” Returning to the lineup is the House of Brews where attendees can sample offerings from 15 of the state's breweries. Among the new additions is the Health Expo, sponsored by South County Health, featuring interactive seminars and the opportunity to engage with local health professionals. The R.Ii Food Makers Marketplace, curated by Hope & Main, showcases local food brands and creators. Plus, The Design Lab will introduce “a creative environment built around the interplay of color, texture and scent.” Other exhibitions include an Energy Expo presented by Rhode Island Energy, the Energy Efficiency Council, and the R.I. Office of Energy Resources and a “Dearly Beloved”-themed Rhode Island Specialty Flower Show featuring floral arrangements by designers from the R.I. Federation of Garden Clubs and StrongHouse There will also be a Garden Experience and a live mural installation by Providence artists Michael Townsend and Leah Takeall. The show hours are Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and free for children aged 15 and younger.