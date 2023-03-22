Cooley CEO appointed to National Association of Manufacturers board

PAWTUCKET – A Rhode Island manufacturing leader will bring his experience to a nationwide level as a member of the National Association of Manufacturers’ Board of Directors.

The organization announced earlier this month that is has selected Daniel R. Dwight, president and CEO of the Cooley Group, to serve on its board. Dwight already had a presence at the National Association of Manufacturers as vice president of its Manufacturing Leadership Council, a role he continues to oversee.

In his new position, Dwight will be tasked with furthering a manufacturing competitiveness agenda, as well as supervising its policy advocacy, workforce solutions, legal action, operational duties and other news and insights.

“Nearly 13 million people earn a living in our industry, and virtually everyone is impacted by the products we produce,” Dwight said in a statement.

“In addition to my social responsibility and environmental stewardship efforts in my capacity as president and CEO of Cooley Group and vice chair of the MLC,” he continued, “I look forward to working with the NAM to be an advocate for our manufacturing colleagues while continuing to invest in our communities to create jobs and improve the quality of life for all Americans.”

The National Association of Manufacturers, with 14,000 members, is the largest industrial trade association in the U.S.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.