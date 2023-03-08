Copacity Inc. named to national renewable energy cohort

PROVIDENCE – Green energy technology company Copacity Inc. has been selected as one of eight organizations nationwide to take part in an accelerator program held by the American Council on Renewable Energy.

The ACORE Accelerate Membership Program, now on its third cohort, will provide Copacity and other members with resources such as an education stipend, free access to ACORE events, pro-bono legal and advisory services, dedicated staff, networking opportunities and targeted industry briefings over the course of a two-year membership.

Copacity, based in Providence, operates a virtual technology platform that connects buyers and sellers with clean energy solutions.

Membership is open to emerging renewable energy companies led by women or people of color.

The chosen cohort members are “blazing a trail for more renewable energy companies owned and operated by women and people of color to enter into the industry while also delivering the transformational clean energy technology, development, socioeconomic, and restorative justice advancements our sector and country need the most,” Constance Thompson, ACORE senior vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice, said in a statement.

Copacity was the only organization selected from the Northeast, with the other organizations all drawn from California, Georgia, Florida and Michigan.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.