CORE Cycle to hold annual ‘Thanks + Giving Turkey Throwdown’ fundraiser

PROVIDENCE – CORE Cycle.Fitness.Lagree on Nov. 24 will hold its 15th annual Thanks + Giving Turkey Throwdown, which will support the Lifespan Cancer Institute of Rhode Island.

The fitness studio says the event will kick off with a 45-minute outdoor “boot camp” workout, followed by a 4-mile run/walk. The walk will go from the studio on Waterman Street to Rhode Island Hospital and back.

CORE Cycle’s event, which raised more than $25,000 last year, looks to raise $42,000 this year. All proceeds will help the adult cancer institute, CORE Cycle says, with wellness programs to help with newly diagnosed patients, current patients and the survivorship program.

For more information or to sign up for the event, visit CORE Cycle’s website.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.