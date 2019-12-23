CORE Thanksgiving fitness challenge raises $10K for Hasbro Children’s Hospital

PROVIDENCE – A Thanksgiving Day fitness challenge at CORE Cycle.Fitness.Lagree in Providence raised $10,000 to support pediatric cancer patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital and its Izzy Room.

More than 60 participants in the Thanks + Giving Turkey Throwdown completed a 30-minute boot camp and 30-minute cycle, then had the option of a 5K run or walk through Wayland Square and Blackstone Boulevard.

“This was our most successful Thanksgiving Day event in our 13-year history, and we are so grateful to the CORE community for coming out on a cold holiday morning to work really hard to support this great cause. We can’t wait for next year,” said CORE founder Denise Chakoian.