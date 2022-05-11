Corvias Foundation awards $300K to high school seniors from active-duty families across U.S.

EAST GREENWICH – The Corvias Foundation announced May 2 that it has awarded $300,000 in total scholarships to six high school seniors across the country who are children of an active-duty service member stationed at a Corvias-managed installation.

The foundation said the six students will receive $50,000 each and will attend a four-year college or university of their choice. The students are part of the foundation’s 17th class of scholars, the foundation said, and it has awarded $15 million in scholarships since 2006.

The students who received the scholarships, and the military bases in which their family members are stationed, are:

Bre’Nae Thomas, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.

Katrina Churchill, Fort Bragg, N.C.

Kaleia Techur, Fort Meade, Md.

Aimee Deleon, Fort Polk, La.

Ariel Smith, Fort Rucker, Ala.

Brayden Johnson, Fort Sill, Okla.

