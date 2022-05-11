Corvias Foundation awards $300K to high school seniors from active-duty families across U.S.

EAST GREENWICH – The Corvias Foundation announced May 2 that it has awarded $300,000 in total scholarships to six high school seniors across the country who are children of an active-duty service member stationed at a Corvias-managed installation.
The foundation said the six students will receive $50,000 each and will attend a four-year college or university of their choice. The students are part of the foundation’s 17th class of scholars, the foundation said, and it has awarded $15 million in scholarships since 2006.
The students who received the scholarships, and the military bases in which their family members are stationed, are:
- Bre’Nae Thomas, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.
- Katrina Churchill, Fort Bragg, N.C.
- Kaleia Techur, Fort Meade, Md.
- Aimee Deleon, Fort Polk, La.
- Ariel Smith, Fort Rucker, Ala.
- Brayden Johnson, Fort Sill, Okla.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
