Cotality: R.I. home price index jumps 3.5% year over year, 2nd-highest in New England

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island home price index increased 3.5% year over year in October, the second-highest growth rate in New England, according to Cotality, formerly CoreLogic Inc.
Rhode Island’s home sale price growth rate in October was well above the national growth rate of 1.1%, Cotality said.
Cotality’s Home Price Index tracks home sale prices, including distressed sales, and reflects year-over-year changes in home prices.
Wyoming had the highest growth rate in the nation at 7.27%, followed by Connecticut (6.17%), New Jersey (5.28%), Illinois (4.73%) and Nebraska (4.67%).
Meanwhile, some states saw declines, including Florida (-2.5%), Texas (-1.71%), Arizona (-0.89%), Colorado (-0.85%) and Hawaii (-0.82%).
Even with modest price growth, affordability challenges continue to keep homeownership out of reach for many, Cotality said.
"Slowing price growth reflects a much-needed rebalancing after years of unsustainable gains,” said Selma Hepp, Cotality’s chief economist. “While some markets are experiencing declines, these adjustments will help restore affordability over time and make housing more accessible to a wider group of buyers.”
Year over year, the October home price growth rates for the other New England states are:
