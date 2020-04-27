COVID-19 UI claims reach 144K in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s COVID-19-related unemployment insurance claims rose 1,048 day to day on Sunday to total 144,124, according to the R.I. Department of Labor and Training.

UI claims since March 9 in Rhode Island total 190,201, rising 1,863 day to day.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance filings increased 740 day to day, to 38,384. The federally created program covers those typically ineligible for UI benefits, such as contractors, small-business owners and the self-employed.

Temporary Disability Insurance claims due to COVID-19 rose 44 on Sunday, to 10,865. All TDI claims in the state since March 9 total 19,334.

