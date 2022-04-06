Cox introduces more speed, expanded eligibility to broadband affordability program

WEST WARWICK – In effect as of March 31, Cox Communications has doubled the download speed of its low-cost internet options ConnectAssist and Connect2Compete from 50 megabits per second to 100 megabits per second, according to a statement from the organization.

More than 500,000 individuals participating in these programs will receive faster speeds at no additional cost. Cox is also participating in the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program and has expanded eligibility for its low-cost internet program to match the ACP criteria.

To find out if they’re eligible, customers can visit cox.com/digitalequity and sign up.

“We’re committed to the Affordable Connectivity Program, as it aligns with our values and digital equity strategy to offer greater access to more people,” said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications. “It’s a powerful example of how public and private partnerships can ensure households of all economic statuses can unlock the possibilities that high-speed broadband has to offer.”

- Advertisement -

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.