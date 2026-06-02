PBN announces 2026 40 Under Forty honorees

PROVIDENCE – Forty young professionals were selected as the winners of Providence Business News’ 22nd annual 40 Under Forty Awards program.
The honorees were chosen based on their career success and involvement within their communities. Among the winners chosen for the 2026 program are those who work in the nonprofit, education, pharmaceutical, legal, construction, manufacturing, finance, government, hospitality and healthcare sectors.
The area’s top young professionals will be recognized July 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Aldrich Mansion in Warwick. Registration can be made to attend the event by visiting PBN.com
. A special section highlighting each honoree will be featured in the July 17-30 print and digital editions of PBN.
The following are the 2026 40 Under Forty honorees (listed alphabetically):
- Rose Albert, Rhode Island for Community and Justice, executive director
- Brent Almeida, Delta Dental of Rhode Island, assistant vice president operations
- Tatiana Baena, city of Central Falls, councilperson at large
- Willie Barber, General Dynamics Electric Boat, chief of workforce development
- Andrew Blais, Duffy & Sweeney (Division of Stevens & Lee), senior associate
- Elizabeth Blank, Ocean State Job Lot, associate general counsel
- Marc Boyd, 143d Airlift Wing / Citizens Bank, director of equal opportunity / assistant vice president
- Bryan Buckley, Signal Works Architecture, director / associate
- Lauren Burgess, University of Rhode Island, executive director of legislative and government relations
- Ryan Caldarone, Amica Mutual Insurance Co., human resources officer & director of talent development
- Scott Correia, Bank Five, vice president small business market manager
- Mary Costa, CBIZ Inc., managing director
- Nicole Durand, Brown University Health, vice president of operations and patient flow
- Christopher Durand, R.I. Public Transit Authority, CEO
- Julian Emerich, Stanley Tree Service, director of marketing and purchasing
- Travis Escobar, United Way of Rhode Island Inc., director business development & labor relations
- Cody Fino, Community College of Rhode Island, executive director of workforce partnerships
- Joe Gonsalves, Centreville Bank, vice president retail network
- Amy Gonsalves, Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, CEO
- Andrew Groth, KPMG LLP, managing director
- Elizabeth Harman, KLR, partner audit services group
- Megan Herne, Cooley Group, vice president of human resources and social responsibility
- David Hill, Sansiveri Kimball & Co., partner
- Jason Mollo, Brightstar Lottery, senior manager global talent acquisition
- Kelley Munroe, VNA of Care New England, director of organizational excellence
- Jessica Null, Thundermist Health Center, senior director of philanthropy
- Jennifer Nutting, Crossroads, vice president of support services
- Lloyd Ocean, R.I. Executive Office of Commerce, senior advisor
- Nicholas Paolucci, Mass Architect, CEO
- Eric Ricci, Ricci Family Dentistry, dentist / owner
- Erlin Rogel, Greater Providence YMCA, chief external relations officer
- Dr. Marissa Ruff, Seven Hills Rhode Island, vice president
- Eric Silva, Pare Corp., managing engineer
- Robert Sullivan, USDA Farm Service Agency, state executive director
- Gisselle Valencia, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, director of human resources
- Jeffrey Viall, Bristol County Savings Bank, vice president commercial loan officer
- Stef Vito, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, director provider relations
- Kayla Viveiros, A.B. Munroe Dairy, CEO / president
- Wendy Wallace, Brown University, director of civic engagement
- Joseph Zangrilli III, Globus Medical, spine territory manager
Centreville Bank is the presenting sponsor for PBN’s 2026 40 Under Forty Awards program. The United Way of Rhode Island Inc. is the partner sponsor.
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.