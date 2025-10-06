Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island should move forward with creating a public medical school at the University of Rhode Island, according to a final feasibility study released Monday that calls the effort both “viable” and “necessary” to address a looming primary care crisis. The independent report, conducted by consulting firm Tripp Umbach, sets a target launch

Creating URI medical school deemed ‘viable and necessary’ in final feasibility study

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island should move forward with creating a public medical school at the University of Rhode Island, according to a final feasibility study released Monday that calls the effort both "viable" and "necessary" to address a looming primary care crisis. The independent report, conducted by consulting firm Tripp Umbach, sets a target launch for fall 2029 and projects the school would generate nearly $200 million annually in economic impact, delivering $30 in return for every $1 in taxpayer investment. The firm had previously presented an earlier draft of the report to a Senate special commission in May, which outlined possible funding but stopped short of endorsing viability. “[It would] help build a more prosperous Rhode Island [by] enhancing workforce development and postsecondary education and increasing per capita income," Tripp Umbach concluded its final report. The earlier draft estimated the first class could start in five years but lacked a clear timeline. The final report sets a firm launch date with a detailed four-year, five-phase plan. The final report also projects a $196 million annual economic boost, unlike the earlier draft which offered no clear economic impact butThe earlier draft released in May also estimated $200 million in total funding over 10 years, including $25 million annually from the state – the final report lowers startup and facilities costs to $175 million and annual state support to $22.5 million, highlighting a multi-source funding plan combining private philanthropy, state funds and matching gifts. The final report makes a stronger case for URI’s readiness compared to the May version, highlighting its Carnegie R1 status and existing health science programs as key assets for launching an M.D. program. Monday's report also frames the physician shortage as a “pressing statewide emergency,” projecting a shortfall of roughly 100 primary care providers by 2030. The earlier draft had only described the physician shortage as a concern. Now, Rhode Island’s special legislative commission on primary care physician shortages will hold a public hearing later this week to gather community input.

That hearing on the findings will be held Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. in the Senate Lounge at the Statehouse.

The commission will issue final recommendations by Jan. 2.