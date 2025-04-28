Cross Insurance opens flagship office in Providence

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent providers of personal, commercial and specialty insurance in the Northeast, officially opened its new office in The Foundry Corporate Office Center at 291 Promenade St. on Monday The 30,000-square-foot office accommodates 75 Cross employees who were relocated from their office in the Rumford section of East

The 30,000-square-foot office accommodates 75 Cross employees who were relocated from their office in the Rumford section of East Providence. The new space allows for future expansion.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cross Insurance to Providence and to see their investment in The Foundry and our city’s growing economy,” said Edwin "Ted" Carr, Providence’s director of economic development. “This exciting development underscores Providence’s appeal as a strategic hub for innovative companies looking to grow in southern New England.”

The new office offers free parking and easy access to Interstates 95 and 195. Additionally, the location's proximity to modern loft apartments, Providence Place mall, the Providence train station, and the Statehouse made it an attractive relocation choice, the company said.

"Providence stood out as the ideal location," said Jonathan Cross, CEO and president of Cross Insurance. "Our new space at The Foundry is not only designed to support the continued growth of our existing southern New England clients but also strategically positioned in this vibrant city to provide an expansive insurance platform, leveraging the region’s largest marketplace outreach as we continue to grow."

Since its founding in 1954, Maine-based Cross Insurance has grown through the acquisition of more than 120 insurance agencies across the Northeast. Today, the company employs more than 1,100 people across 40 offices throughout New England, New York and Florida.

The company was listed in the 2025 Providence Business News' Book of Lists as the fourth largest independent insurance agency in Rhode Island in terms of the number of employees, 82. The book said the agency had a revenue of $16 million in 2023. (SUBS penultimate paragraph with location of company headquarters.)