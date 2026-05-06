Crossroads Rhode Island welcomes 4 new members to board of directors

PROVIDENCE – Crossroads Rhode Island has appointed four new members to its board of directors, adding leaders from business, law, finance and media as the organization expands efforts to address homelessness in the state.

The nonprofit announced the appointments of Danny Bullock, Craig Eaton, Tom Giordano and Kait Walsh on April 24, saying the additions come as it advances a pipeline of permanent supportive housing developments in response to Rhode Island’s housing challenges.

“Ending homelessness requires leadership from every sector,” said board Chair Julie Duffy.

She said the new members bring professional expertise and a commitment to strengthening the community.

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Michelle Wilcox, the organization’s CEO and president, said the appointees offer experience in building systems across business, government and public engagement that will help support expansion efforts.

Bullock, a financial services professional, has more than two decades of experience in wealth management and financial planning and has served on various boards and advisory committees.

Eaton, president of Rhode Island operations and corporate secretary at Bally’s Corp., brings legal and executive leadership experience, including work on major corporate transactions.

Giordano, vice president of external affairs at FM, has experience in public affairs and cross-sector collaboration and previously led the Partnership for Rhode Island.

Walsh, an anchor and journalist at WPRI-TV CBS 12, has received Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards and has been involved in community and media initiatives, including hosting events for the organization.

The appointments come as Crossroads increases its housing capacity. The group recently opened Summer Street Apartments, a development providing housing for nearly 200 formerly homeless individuals. Construction is underway on another development designed to create housing for medically vulnerable adults, and additional renovation work is planned to expand available apartments.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.