Cumberland colonial with 1.24 acres of land sells for $1.15M

CUMBERLAND – A 3,500-square-foot colonial that was constructed in 2023 recently sold for $1.15 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers.

The 8 Lyn Court home, located in the Hidden Meadow neighborhood, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The front porch leads to an open foyer with cathedral ceilings, the firm said. The two-story home features hardwood floors throughout the main level, which includes a vaulted family room with a fireplace, a sitting room, a dining room and custom kitchen.

The kitchen includes black stainless appliances, quartz counters, a walk-in pantry and a center island, according to Residential Properties.

French doors off the family room and sliders off the kitchen open out to a large rear deck, the firm said, and the mudroom comes with built-in storage benches.

The first-floor primary bedroom features its own bathroom with a double sink vanity and a step-in shower, along with a walk-in closet and a laundry room nearby, Residential Properties said.

The second floor features two hallway bathrooms, including one with a double sink vanity, along with the three other bedrooms, the firm said.

The property, with 1.24 acres of land, comes with a sprinkler system, a septic system, a water well and a two-car garage, the firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Cumberland assessors in 2024 as being worth $921,100, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associates Ali L’Heureux and Ted Bourque represented the sellers as co-listing agents in this transaction. Lisa Bailey, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Evolution Properties, represented the buyers.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Sheldon and Kelly Holder, of Cumberland, and it was purchased by Steven Como Jr. and Katelyn Como, of Cumberland.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.