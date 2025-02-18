Cunha resigns as U.S. attorney for R.I. at Trump’s request

Updated at 12:13 p.m.

By
-
ZACHARY A. CUNHA has resigned as U.S. attorney after serving in the Rhode Island district since December 2021. / COURTESY ZACHARY A. CUNHA

PROVIDENCE – Zachary A. Cunha, who has served as U.S. attorney for the Rhode Island district since December 2021, has immediately stepped down from that role at the request of President Donald J. Trump. The office said Monday Cunha had intended to leave office at the end of this week, according to his resignation letter

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR