Custom 7,500-square-foot Portsmouth home sells for $4.15M

PORTSMOUTH – A custom 7,500-square-foot home built in 2007 in Portsmouth that was designed by Adolfo Perez, a 2021 inductee into the New England Design Hall of Fame, recently sold for $4.15 million, according to public records.

The 271 Carnegie Harbor Drive home contains six bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The two-story home features arched doorways and custom built-in cabinets and storage in the living room, which has a tray ceiling and a fireplace, with a window seat overlooking the back yard’s 650-square-foot inground pool, a waterfall feature and a hot tub, according to a property listing posted by Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty.

The kitchen features honed marble countertops and stainless steel appliances, along with a sunroom with windows on all sides, the real estate firm said.

- Advertisement -

The home’s bedroom suite has its own fireplace and two walk-in closets, and a bathroom with two separate marble vanities, a whirlpool bath and a tiled steam shower, the firm said. All of the four ensuite bathrooms in the home feature radiant heated floors, the firm said.

Around the indoor pool is a tiered bluestone patio area, with a built-in wood burning firepit and a screened porch, according to Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty.

The home, which stands on a 1.21-acre lot, was most recently valued by Portsmouth property assessors in 2023 as being worth $2.94 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller in the property transaction was represented by Gloria Dunn and Dina Karousos, both of Gustave White Sotheby’s Realty. The buyer was represented by Eric Kirton, of Lila Delman Compass.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the 271 Carnegie Harbor Drive home was sold by Carnegie Harbor Village LP, a Rhode Island-based limited partnership. The Portsmouth property was purchased by William Antle, of Aspen, Colorado, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.