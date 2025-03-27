Custom coastal home in Narragansett sells for $3.07M

NARRAGANSETT – A 6,400-square-foot coastal home in Narragansett recently sold for $3.07 million, according to public records.

The 383 Ocean Road home contains five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

The custom home was built in 2004 and comes with 2.18 acres of land.

This private compound, which comes with a stone and gated entry, provides views of the coastline.

The 2½-story home features an open floor plan featuring oversized rooms, hardwood floors, a gourmet kitchen, both casual and formal dining areas, multiple entertainment rooms, oversized windows and several fireplaces, according to the home’s property listing on Zillow.

Other amenities include an elevator, a theater room, a gym, a spa room, central air conditioning and a generator, according to the property listing.

The estate also comes with an 800-square-foot gunite pool, a pool house, a gazebo, an outdoor stone fireplace and an outdoor kitchen area, according to the property listing.

The home was most recently valued by Narragansett property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $4.43 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued at $1.87 million.

The sellers were represented by Ruth Bellino, of Lila Delman Compass. The buyers were represented by Russell Carlone, of RE/MAX Results.

According to the trustee’s deed, the home was sold by Cathy Andreozzi and Raymond James Trust N.A., a trust services company, as co-trustees. The home was purchased by Michael Signorelli, of Las Vegas, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.