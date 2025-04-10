Custom home built in 2014 in Narragansett sells for $2.25M

NARRAGANSETT – A custom 2,300-square-foot coastal home, built in 2014 in the heart of the Narragansett Pier village of the town, recently sold for $2.25 million, according to public records.

The 67 Caswell St. home contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The home’s master suite is located on the first floor, along with a powder room and spacious laundry room, according to the Zillow real estate listing for the property.

Three other bedrooms are on the second level of the home, the listing states.

- Advertisement -

Outdoors, the home comes with an expansive patio, a large outdoor shower, an outdoor movie theater and a custom kitchen, according to the Zillow listing.

The home’s detached garage features heated flooring and custom shelving, the listing states.

Other amenities that come with the property include a whole-house generator, an electric car charger, an irrigation system and a water purification system, according to the listing.

The home was most recently valued by Narragansett property assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.81 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The 0.12 acres of land alone was valued to be worth $518,800.

The sellers were represented by Ruth Bellino, of Lila Delman Compass. The buyers were represented by Debbie Wilson, of Carty Realty.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Jesse Martin and Emily Martin. The property was purchased by Mark Hibbert, of New Canaan, Conn., and Kenneth Begasse Jr., of Del Ray Beach, Fla., according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.