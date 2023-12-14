Custom rebuilt Cranston home sells for $1.4M, a record high for Dean Estates

CRANSTON – A 4,635-square-foot custom rebuilt home, first constructed in 1958, recently sold for $1.43 million, making it the highest-selling home ever in the Dean Estates neighborhood of Cranston, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 59 Orchard Drive home contains three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

In addition to being the highest-selling home in Dean Estates, the property is also the most expensive home sold in the 02920 ZIP code, according to Residential Properties, which cited data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

Residential Properties said the home was previously owned by the original designer of the home, renowned architect Mary Brewster.

The home features a double-height foyer with custom millwork, a radiant-heated, cathedral-ceiling family room, and an open concept kitchen with Miele and Sub-Zero appliances, marble countertops and a walk-in pantry, Residential Properties said.

The home’s primary suite features a dressing room with a vanity, an oversized walk-in closet and a radiant-heated en suite bath, the real estate firm said.

In the backyard of the home, which was built on a 0.33-acre lot, there is a heated 500-square-foot saltwater pool surrounded by custom stonework and a cabana, according to Residential Properties.

The property was most recently valued by Cranston assessors in 2023 as being worth $699,700, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Michael Sweeney, a Residential Properties sales associate with The Sweeney Advisory Group, represented both sides of the transaction.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Robert Radoccia and Melisa Radoccia. It was purchased by Donald Wiseman III, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.