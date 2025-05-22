Custom waterfront colonial in Barrington sells for $3.25M

BARRINGTON – A custom colonial overlooking Narragansett Bay recently sold for $3.25 million, according to Compass Inc., the real estate firm that represented the seller.

The 6 White Birch Lane contains five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, with 5,000 square feet of living space.

This sale marks the second-highest residential property sale in Barrington this year so far, according to Compass, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home features a chef’s kitchen with a granite island and its large western-facing porch features large windows. The second-story primary bedroom comes with a balcony overlooking the water, the real estate firm said.

The custom home was built in 2012 on a 0.67-acre lot, including a landscaped backyard.

The property also features a 625-square-foot attached garage, along with a 300-square-foot stone patio, according to town property records.

The home was most recently valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $2.86 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued at $1.64 million.

Elizabeth Kirk and Lisa Schryver of Compass’ Kirk Schryver Team represented the seller in this transaction. The Clancy and Orchard Team, of Residential Properties Ltd., represented the buyer in the deal.

The home was sold by Joseph Katarincic Jr., of Pittsburgh, as the administrator of the estate of Jean Katarincic, according to the administrator cum testamento annexo deed, a public record of the sale. The property was purchased by Jeb Hughes and Sarah Hughes, of Barrington, according to the deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.