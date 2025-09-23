Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

PROVIDENCE – President Donald Trump’s executive order to impose a $100,000 application fee for a new H-1B visa could affect CVS Health Corp. and other Rhode Island businesses. Beginning Sept. 21, all new H-1B visa applicants and those outside the U.S. must pay a $100,000 application fee, according to the executive order signed on Sept. 19.

H-1B visa holders are foreign workers granted temporary U.S. permission to work in specialized occupations that require specialized knowledge, such as technology, engineering, or healthcare.

However, the federal government expressed concerns that the H-1B visa program has been exploited, contributing to a sharp rise in foreign science, technology, engineering and mathematics workers.

“The number of foreign STEM workers in the United States has more than doubled between 2000 and 2019, increasing from 1.2 million to almost 2.5 million, while overall STEM employment has only increased 44.5% during that time," the executive order stated. "Among computer and math occupations, the foreign share of the workforce grew from 17.7% in 2000 to 26.1% in 2019. And the key facilitator for this influx of foreign STEM labor has been the abuse of the H-1B visa.”

As of June 30, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has approved 1,552 H-1B visa holders in Rhode Island, 976 of which are employed by CVS and its affiliates according to U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Services’ data.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. 131

Brown University 64

Medidata Solutions Inc. 47

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. 31

Lifespan Physician Group Inc. 25