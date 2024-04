Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

WOONSOCKET – Pharmacists at two CVS locations in the southern part of the state announced Tuesday that they have filed to unionize with The Pharmacy Guild.

After announcing plans to file a petition on April 12, workers at two CVS locations in Rhode Island confirmed the petitions have been submitted to the National Labor Relations Board. The NLRB is expected to post information about the petitions online over the next couple of weeks, according to a news release. The pharmacies are located in in the Wakefield section of South Kingston and Westerly, according to a USA Today report.

“My coworkers and I are unionizing with The Pharmacy Guild so we can have a voice to advocate for the best care outcomes possible for our patients,” said one pharmacy professional active in the CVS Rhode Island organizing. “By unionizing stores in Rhode Island, we’re sending a direct message to CVS and the industry at large that frontline pharmacy professionals will continue taking direct action to reform our industry for the protection of our patients.”

Several pharmacy workers have asked to remain anonymous while organizing because of fear of potential retaliation from company executives.

, a longtime pharmacist, pharmacy reform activist, and co-founder of The Pharmacy Guild. “The dedication shown by pharmacy professionals unionizing in Rhode Island now is a testament to their unwavering commitment to prioritizing patient well-being above corporate profits. These workers are telling CVS that it’s time for them to come to the table to address this crisis, and put the health and safety of pharmacy professionals and the patients they serve first.”

The CVS locations in Rhode Island will be the second and third to seek membership in the Pharmacy Guild after CVS-owned Omnicare location in Las Vegas filed a petition in March, according to a USA Today report.

Michael DeAngelis, CVS executive director of corporate communications, said in a statement to PBN Monday that the pharmacy retail chain respects employees’ right to unionize, but believes a direct relationship with colleagues is the best way to handle workplace concerns.

“We continually listen to our colleagues’ feedback which helps inform our programs and policies,” DeAngelis said.

DeAngelis said CVS has invested around $1 billion in wage increases since 2021 and is awarding tens of millions in bonuses to pharmacists and pharmacy technicians this year. Also, CVS is implementing several initiatives including: allowing pharmacy teams to schedule additional support as needed, improving recruitment and pharmacy technician training and introducing tools to support workload and workflow. Along with these initiatives the customer and colleague ‘net promoter scores,’ that measure loyalty, satisfaction and enthusiasm have trended up in the front store and pharmacy, DeAngelis said.

