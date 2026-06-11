Cyber Sessions: Canvas breach serves as strategy lesson for the rest of us

By
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Jason Albuquerque
Jason Albuquerque

(Editor’s note: This is the 46th installment of a monthly column on the growing number of cyberthreats facing businesses of all sizes and what they can do about them.) In the world of business and customer experience, the seamless, frictionless delivery of value is our north star. We bet on the idea that if we

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