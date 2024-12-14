Cyberattack leads to shutdown of state computer system; ransom sought

By
-
RHODE ISLAND state government is facing a major cyberattack on a public benefits computer system that serves thousands of Rhode Islanders. PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s public benefits computer system has been shut down following a cyberattack involving the private data of thousands of people. Gov. Daniel J.  McKee’s office on Friday night confirmed that hackers accessed RIBridges, an online portal for obtaining social services, including health insurance through HealthSourceRI. State officials said it is likely personal

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Stroke: Essential Information for Immediate Action

Stroke is a leading cause of death and long-term disability in the United States, impacting…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display