Cyberattack leads to shutdown of state computer system; ransom sought

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s public benefits computer system has been shut down following a cyberattack involving the private data of thousands of people. Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office on Friday night confirmed that hackers accessed RIBridges, an online portal for obtaining social services, including health insurance through HealthSourceRI. State officials said it is likely personal information, including Social Security and bank account numbers, of an undetermined number of people has been stolen. Deloitte, the information technology vendor that built and runs the compromised computer system, first alerted the state and police about a potential attack on Dec. 5. State officials waited until late Friday to shut down the computer system and alert the public after learning malware was embedded in the system’s computer code. State Chief Information Officer Brian Tardiff said cybercriminals have threatened to release personal data, including names, addresses, birth dates, Social Security numbers and bank information, unless they are paid a ransom. “I understand this is alarming,” McKee said during a hastily arranged news conference. “Please know Deloitte and the state [are] working with law enforcement and IT experts to minimize the impact to Rhode Islanders.” In a statement, Deloitte spokesperson Karen Walsh blamed the cyberattack on “an international cybercriminal group,” according to WPRI TV-CBS 12. “While that investigation is ongoing, we have shown over the past decade our unwavering commitment to the state of Rhode Island and the people they serve,” Walsh said. “We will continue to work around the clock to resolve this matter.”