D’Abate Elementary to undergo $21M renovation; students, staff to be temporarily relocated next year

PROVIDENCE – The $21 million renovation project to completely transform the William D’Abate Elementary School will begin this summer, the Providence Public School District announced April 1.

The upcoming project was mentioned in the R.I. Department of Education’s 2022 School Building Authority construction report that was released back in February. But, the district’s April 1 is the first time that a price tag and a schedule for the project was brought to the forefront.

In the report, D’Abate Elementary was identified as “the highest priority project” in applying for the Facility Equity Initiative. The project, the report states, is slated to create shared learning spaces, new and flexible classroom furniture, and lighting improvements in creating an “Eden Park” style renovation for learning in the 21st century.

“We are truly excited for the completely renovated and modern D’Abate Elementary School that this renovation will bring,” PPSD Acting Superintendent Javier Montañez said in a statement. “Clear communication with our students, families, and staff is my top priority. Through these town hall discussions and follow-up communication from the district, our community will have a clear understanding of this project and what it means for the next school year.”

- Advertisement -

PPSD said the renovations will upgrade all areas of the school building and take about a year to complete. Therefore, students and staff at D’Abate Elementary will be temporarily relocated to Carl G. Lauro Elementary School on Kenyon Street for the 2022-23 academic year, the district said. Lauro Elementary, PPSD said, has enough unused classroom space in order to accommodate students and staff from D’Abate Elementary for the school year.

PPSD will also have town hall forums starting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. inside the D’Abate Elementary cafeteria for parents and students to ask about the upcoming renovation project.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.