DaeHee Kim, MD, Joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a Radiologist

DaeHee Kim, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. Dr. Kim was an Assistant Attending Radiologist, Assistant Member, Department of Radiology, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York. He completed a Fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at New York Presbyterian Hospital – Weill Cornell Medical Center & Memorial Slone Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Kim was Chief Resident, Residency in Diagnostic Radiology, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Burlington, MA. He earned a BS, Biological Sciences, Cum Laude, from Binghamton University, State University of New York. Dr. Kim earned an MD from the University of Wisconsin, School of Medicine and Public Health. His memberships include the Radiological Society of North America. He resides in Barrington.