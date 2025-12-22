Data breach exposes patient information of closed E.P. sports medicine practice

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

EAST PROVIDENCE – Personal patient data of a closed sports medicine practice was exposed during a ransomware attack in October.

In a statement on its website on Nov. 28,

Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics at 400 Massasoit Ave. discovered on Oct. 10 its electronic medical record system had been encrypted by ransomware.

The practice, which has been closed for 11 months, said information compromised included names and addresses that were stored in its medical records. Social Security numbers and patient financial data were not stored on the server that was breached.

"Although there is no evidence that your information has been misused, unauthorized access cannot be ruled out,” the practice said on its website. “Our systems have been secured, and steps have been taken to prevent future incidents.”

Phone calls to the number listed for the practice went unanswered.

The number of patients whose personal information was compromised was not clear.According to state law, the R.I. Office of Attorney General must be notified within 45 days if a data breach affects the personal information of more than 500 state residents. However, the clock only begins after an organization finishes investigating the breach, not when the breach is first discovered. The practice was run by Dr. Jack Goldstein, who specializes in arthroscopic ligament reconstruction of the knee and shoulder.