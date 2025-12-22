Data breach exposes patient information of closed E.P. sports medicine practice

By
-
MIKE KELLY, ­cybersecurity program director for the Community College of Rhode Island, performs a threat check. Personal patient data of Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics at 400 Massasoit Ave. in East Providence was exposed during a ransomware attack in October./ PBN FILE PHOTO/KATE WHITNEY LUCEY

EAST PROVIDENCE – Personal patient data of a closed sports medicine practice was exposed during a ransomware attack in October.  In a statement on its website on Nov. 28, Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics at 400 Massasoit Ave. discovered on Oct. 10 its electronic medical record system had been encrypted by ransomware.  The practice, which has been closed for 11 months, said information

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display