David P. Craven, Esq. Joins Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara as Partner

Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) is pleased to announce that Trust and Estate Attorney David P. Craven, Esq. has joined the firm as Partner and member of its Estate and Trust Planning, Administration and Litigation Team.

Attorney Craven provides clients with sophisticated estate planning, estate administration and litigation, wealth preservation and business succession planning. His diverse experience includes not only wills, trusts and estates and probate administration/litigation, but also criminal and civil litigation, elder law, and corporate and business law. He is a former Rhode Island State Prosecutor who spent five years working in the Attorneys General’s Office before launching a successful private practice. He is licensed to practice in Rhode Island.