Davidson Hospitality Group tapped to manage former Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina

NEWPORT – Davidson Hospitality Group announced on Wednesday it was picked to manage Newport Harbor Island Resort, the former Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina in Newport.

The 10-acre property on Goat Island was purchased in June by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, who tapped Davidson Hospitality Group to oversee the resort’s renovations under the company’s operating vertical Davidson Resort. Davidson and Pebblebrook will oversee the planned renovation, “encompassing a complete repositioning, reimagining and rebranding of the property that will transform and elevate the guest experience.”

“We are proud to join forces with our long-time partners at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on such a unique property,” said Thom Geshay, president and CEO of Davidson Hospitality Group, who also operates Hotel Viking in Newport. “Our Davidson Resorts team is comprised of some of the world’s most respected resort veterans that truly understand the nuances of the resort market. We look forward to bringing our expertise to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences for guests on ‘The Classic Coast,’ an inspiring work environment for our team members and significant value for our ownership partners.”

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a Maryland-based real estate investment trust, announced it had purchased the resort back in June for $174 million. The company owns multiple urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets.

“As part of our acquisition of this exceptional resort located in the iconic coastal New England community of Newport, we set out to identify the right operator with extensive experience in repositioning and operating complex, high-touch, destination resorts,” said Jon E. Bortz, chairman, president, and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “We entrusted Davidson because of their Newport market knowledge and ability to drive performance and create value. Our partnership goals focus on driving increased cash flow and curating the most sought-after retreat in the region.”

The resort features 80,000 feet of indoor and outdoor event space, with 257 guestrooms, including 18 large suites and a 22-slip marina that can accommodate boats up to 240 feet long. Other attractions include a 3,000-square-foot spa with nine treatment rooms, a 3,200-square-foot waterside pavilion, outdoor fireplaces, a lobby bar, an outdoor saltwater pool with poolside cabanas, a fitness center, an indoor pool and a seasonal ice-skating rink.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust said in June it was planning a number of improvements and upgrades for the resort, including fully renovating the guestrooms and guest bathrooms; upgrading the lobby, arrival experience and landscaping; refurbishing the restaurants and bars; adding a market; relocating/upgrading the spa; reimagining the Grand Ballroom, south lawn and outdoor pavilion spaces; and adding new guest activities and amenities.

Davidson Hospitality Group is a full-service hospitality management company comprised of 80 existing hotels and resorts and more than 195 restaurants, bars and lounges across the U.S. Davidson currently operates Hotel Viking in Newport and several other resort properties across the country, including Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Michigan, The Don CeSar in St. Pete Beach, Fla. and Paradise Point Resort & Spa in San Diego, Calif.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.