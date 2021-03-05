DBVW Architects Announces the Promotion of Brian Boisvert, AIA to Project Manager

DBVW Architects is pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Boisvert, AIA to Project Manager. Brian’s Revit skills and knowledge of detailing for new construction have made him an asset to the DBVW team. Brian was a key player in the development of construction documents for “Edge College Hill”, a new fifteen story residential building recently completed in downtown Providence and he is currently providing construction administration services for the new Farm Fresh RI food hub. As a veteran of the U.S. Army, Brian has extensive experience working in a team environment and meeting deadlines under pressure.

- Advertisement -