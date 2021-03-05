DBVW Architects Announces the Promotion of Matthew Valero, LEED AP to Director of Visualization

DBVW Architects is pleased to announce the promotion of Matthew Valero, LEED AP to Director of Visualization. With his extraordinary computer rendering skills and his keen design sense, Matthew breathes life into DBVW designs, through 3D computer visualization. Matthew’s renderings are an invaluable tool for advancing projects during design development, for helping DBVW clients visualize designs, and for building community support in public forums. Matthew is a member of the American Society of Architectural Illustrators and has won numerous awards for his rendering work.

