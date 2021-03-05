DBVW Architects Announces the Promotion of Pierson Booher, AIA to Principal

DBVW Architects is pleased to announce the promotion of Pierson Booher, AIA to Principal. With his extraordinary technical expertise, attention to detail, and ability to tackle complex challenges, Pierson is the ideal choice to lead any preservation project. Before joining DBVW in 2014, Pierson worked with prominent preservation firms in New York and Philadelphia. Pierson holds a Master of Science in Historic Preservation from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Architecture from Virginia Tech. As a DBVW project team leader, he has led multiple preservation projects at Yale University and throughout the State of Rhode Island.

