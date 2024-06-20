DeByle named chief financial officer of AstroNova

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced shortly.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Thomas DeByle, who has more than 25 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles both in the United States, as well as in Europe, was named chief financial officer for AstroNova Inc. DeByle replaces David S. Smith who has retired from the company after six and a half as CFO. “We would

PROVIDENCE – Thomas DeByle, who has more

than 25 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles both in the United States, as well as in Europe, was named chief financial officer for AstroNova Inc.

DeByle replaces David S. Smith who has retired from the company after six and a half as CFO.

“We would like to thank David for his service on behalf of AstroNova,” said Greg Woods, CEO and president of AstroNova. “Over the course of more than six years as CFO, David contributed greatly to the significant operational changes that have positioned us well for the future. David plans to pursue part-time corporate advisory and consulting opportunities. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

DeByle

currently serves on the board of directors of privately held Good Foods Group LLC and was previously on the board of publicly held Chase Corp. until its acquisition last year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to AstroNova as we focus on profitably growing our company for the long term,” Woods said. “With our recent acquisition of MTEX that broadened our international footprint, we expect to leverage Tom’s experience in global transformation in financial strategy, operations and governance to drive increased growth and shareholder value. We look forward to his contributions.

DeByle has been chief financial officer for publicly held companies NN Inc. and Standex International Corporation, as well as privately held Plastic Industries Inc. He has also held senior finance roles

at Doosan Infracore, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King International, Enerpac and Johnson Controls.

DeByle obtained his MBA from Marquette University and his bachelor of business administration in accounting from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis.