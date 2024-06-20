DeByle named chief financial officer of AstroNova

By
-
THOMAS DEBYLE, who has more than 25 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles both in the United States and Europe, was named chief financial officer for AstroNova Inc. 

PROVIDENCE – Thomas DeByle, who has more than 25 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles both in the United States, as well as in Europe, was named chief financial officer for AstroNova Inc.  DeByle replaces David S. Smith who has retired from the company after six and a half as CFO.  “We would

