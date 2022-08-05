December WaterFire event among projects to receive state grant funds

PROVIDENCE – A three-night, wintertime WaterFire event is among the outdoor and public space projects awarded state funding under grants announced by Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Friday.

The Three Nights of Lights, slated for Dec. 1-3, received just less than $279,000, split across three organizations (WaterFire Providence, The Avenue Concept and the Providence Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau), to help pay for the WaterFire lightings, public art, advertising and “collateral production,” according to the governor’s office.

The funding comes through a $3 million grant program included in the state’s initial, $119 million spending plan of American Rescue Plan Act dollars known as RI Rebounds.

The program was open to nonprofits, chambers of commerce, municipalities, business cooperatives, tourism regions and arts and culture institutions for outdoor projects and events that would strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry, the release stated.

Other recipients and funding amounts are:

$150,000 to the town of Bristol to build an outdoor performance stage at the Town Beach and Sports Complex

$150,000 to the city of Cranston to build a handicapped-accessbile gazebo in Knightsville Pocket Park

$150,000 to the town of Cumberland to improve the Diamond Hill Park amphitheater

$150,000 to the town of Glocester to build an outdoor picnic area

$150,000 to the town of North Providence to expand its Centredale Village Festival

$150,000 to the town of Smithfield for an outdoor amphitheater and stage

$150,000 to the town of South Kingstown to design and build a public art installation for its 300th anniversary

$150,000 to the city of Woonsocket to demolish and rebuild the state at the World War II Memorial Park

$138,338 to Firstworks for two video projection projects at the Roger Williams Park bandstand and downtown Providence

$133,200 to the Federal Hill Commerce Association for Christmas on the Hill

$132,000 to the Providence Foundation for work in public parks in downtown Providence

$96,600 to Hope Street Merchant Association for events and landscaping

$88,358.64 to Newport County Development Council for various events

$87,491 to Dirt Palace Public Projects to create “post pandemic picnics”

$77,280 to Island Moving Company for the Newport Dance Festival

$75,000 to the city of East Providence to add signs to historic resources, and a separate $75,000 to add lights to the East Bay Bike Path

$75,000 to the city of Providence Department of Art, Culture & Tourism to create three cultural heritage installations on Broad Street

$75,000 to the Woonsquatucket River Watershed Council for events and public amenities

$61,691.10 to the Partnership for Providence Parks, Recreation Centers and Streetscapes to build ARTCarts in Providence

$59,989.95 to Rhode Island Zoological Society for its Holiday Light Spectacular

$59,235.78 to Wilbury Theatre Group for Providence Fringe Festival

$50,000 to the South County Tourism Council to creator a public art trail throughout South County

$44,840 to the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce for outdoor events

$42,150 to the City of Central Falls-Blackstone Valley Tourism Council for events including a food truck festival and salsa night

$36,206 to Grow Smart RI for community placemaking workshops

$34,536.68 to Friends of Linden Place Mansion to add lights and benches and an outdoor audio tour

$26,423 to the town of Lincoln to expand programs at Chase Farm

$15,000 to NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley to expand the Levitt AMP Woonsocket Music Series