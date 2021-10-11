Deitch named new chief medical officer at The Miriam

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital has announced a new senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer.

Dr. Mark Deitch, who comes to Rhode Island from WellSpan Health in south central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland, succeeds Dr. G. Dean Roye, who held the positions since 2017.

Roye is now senior vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at Rhode Island and Hasbro Children’s hospitals.

Deitch, an orthopedic surgeon who graduated from Brown University, arrived at The Miriam in September.

“We are very pleased that Dr. Deitch has joined The Miriam Hospital. He has extensive experience as both a health care administrator and orthopedic surgeon,” said Maria Ducharme, president of The Miriam. “Dr. Deitch’s commitment to better health and improving the patient experience will further our Lifespan 2025 goal of becoming one of the nation’s leading health systems.”

At WellSpan Health, Deitch was vice president of the orthopedic service line, overseeing growth and standardization. He has also been an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Medical Institute and University of Maryland Medical System. Other positions that he’s held in Baltimore include president of Greenspring Surgery Center, partner and attending orthopedic surgeon with OrthoMaryland, and owner and president of MD3 Orthopedics.

“I am very excited to arrive here at The Miriam Hospital and to help lead collaborative efforts to further enhance the hospital’s already outstanding reputation and rankings as a top provider of quality health care,” Deitch said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.